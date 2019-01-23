India vs New Zealand: Mohammed Shami Becomes The Fastest Indian To Take 100 ODI Wickets

Mohammed Shami on Wednesday became the fastest Indian bowler to take 100 wickets in One-day Internationals during the first match against New Zealand at McLean Park in Napier . Shami removed New Zealand opener Martin Guptill in his first over to overtake the record previously held by left-arm swing bowler Irfan Pathan. Shami got to the landmark in his 56th ODI while Pathan had done it in 59 matches. Zaheer Khan (65 ODIs), Ajit Agarkar (67) and Javagal Srinath (68 ODIs) complete the list of top five fastest bowlers from India to take 100 ODI wickets.

On the international level, Shami is now tied with New Zealand pacer Trent Boult as the sixth fastest to the landmark in terms of matches played. Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan leads the list, having set the record in 44 ODIs followed by Mitchell Starc (52 ODIs), Saqlain Mushtaq (53 ODIs), Shane Bond (54 ODIs) and Brett Lee (55 ODIs).

Shami has been in terrific form for India ever since he made a comeback in the One-day side in Australia earlier this month.

He was the fourth most successful bowler in Australia, bagging 5 wickets in 3 matches, after Bhuvneshwar Kumar (8), Jhy Richardson (6) and Yuzvendra Chahal (6).

As far as the match is concerned, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat.

Shami, after picking up the wicket of Gutpill, removed the other opener Colin Munro early to give India a perfect start in the five-match ODI series.