India vs New Zealand, Live Score 1st ODI: Mohammed Shami Gets Rid Of New Zealand Openers Early

Virat Kohli's Team India, riding high on the success of their historic tour of Australia, will face a trickier challenge when they take on New Zealand's strongest possible line-up in a five-match One-day International (ODI) series starting at McLean Park in Napier on Wednesday. With the focus entirely on World Cup preparations, the visitors will hope to find a perfect middle-order combination despite their first-ever bilateral ODI series win on Australian soil. Mahendra Singh Dhoni might have regained his form with a hat-trick of half-centuries but it will be a completely different challenge for the Indian veteran against New Zealand's talented pace attack. With Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult and Tim Southee available for selection, the Kiwis will be a force to reckon with in their own backyard. The touring Indian teams have won only 10 out of 35 ODI, including a 0-4 whitewash in 2014. Skipper Kohli is well aware that the Black Caps, with some quality players in their ranks, can be very competitive. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

08:07 IST: FOUR! Slapped it with full force. Ross Taylor starts his game in Napier. It was a short of a length delivery from Mohammed Shami and Taylor pulled it away through the gap at mid-wicket for a boundary.

08:03 IST: End of the over! Just one run from the over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. New Zealand are 20 for two after seven overs.

08:01 IST: Ross Taylor finally gets off to the mark after 11 deliveries, takes a quick single.

07:59 IST: Mohammed Shami concludes another maiden over. New Zealand are 19 for two in first six overs. Kane Williamson (6*) and Ross Taylor (0*) are at the crease, the pair had troubled India a lot during their last outing in 2014.

07:57 IST: Kane Williamson edged but falls just short of skipper Virat Kohli at point.

07:48 IST: Ross Taylor comes to the crease.

07:47 IST: WICKET! Mohammed Shami strikes again! He claims the wicket of opener Colin Munro for 8 runs. New Zealand are in deep trouble now. They have lost both their openers inside first three overs. Kane Williamson's plan to bat first hasn't worked well so far.

07:44 IST: FOUR! Colin Munro hits back-to-back boundaries to lift New Zealand after early blow.

07:40 IST: Captain Kane Williamson comes to the crease.

07:38 IST: WICKET! Mohammed Shami strikes early to get Martin Guptill for five. New Zealand are 5/1 in 1.5 overs. With this, Mohammed Shami completes his 100 ODI wickets. He is the fastest to take 100 ODI wickets.

07:36 IST: A loud LBW appeal against Martin Guptill falls on deaf ear. Mohammed Shami is dominating the New Zealander at the moment.

07:32 IST: FOUR! Martin Guptill gets off to the mark with a boundary. He tucks it away to the square leg for some quick runs. New Zealand are four without loss in 0.2 overs.

07:30 IST: We are ready for the first ball. New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro are at the crease. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will open the attack for India.

07:25 IST: New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (w), Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

07:20 IST: India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (w), Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami

07:15 IST: "The bowlers have played a major part in us being a top team than the batsmen really. It's a batsmen's game and the crowd come in to see fours and sixes. I feel that our side is very balanced at the moment with good depth in batting and bowling. Pretty relaxed with where we stand as a team. It's going to be a competitive series. New Zealand are a good side and they play with the right spirit," says Virat Kohli at the toss.

07:05 IST: "Looks a good surface here and we want to put a score on the board. We know India are a good chasing side but we want to put runs on the board and I'm sure the surface will play the same throughout," says Kane Williamson at the toss.

New Zealand wins the toss and opts to bat first in the 1st ODI against #TeamIndia. pic.twitter.com/94KVcm6dLL — BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2019

07:00 IST: Toss! New Zealand captain Kane Williamson wins toss, opts to bat in Napier.

06:50 IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Napier.

"The fact they are No 3 in the world speaks about their consistency over the last couple of years. We played them in India and got beaten in Mumbai, and all the games were competitive and we felt they had a really good balance," Kohli said at the pre-series press conference. "They have that energy and that buzz about them and they play their cricket in the right way which is something we always appreciate," Kohli added. For the Indian team, some of the issues that need to be addressed are Shikhar Dhawan's form, Dhoni's batting position and how to get the balance right till all-rounder Hardik Pandya comes back from suspension.

Dhawan's position at the top of the order is under no imminent threat but a highest score of 35 in the last nine games doesn't make a pretty picture. An immensely talented Shubman Gill has been selected as a reserve opener but it is unlikely that Dhawan will be dropped after a few failures. The No.4 position is another area of concern for India as Ambati Rayudu, after an inexplicable retirement from first-class cricket, looked completely out of sorts and is unlikely to regain his place in the side. Dhoni did well as a No.4 in the final ODI against Australia but Kohli is likely to use him more as a floater depending on match situations.