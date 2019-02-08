 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
New Zealand vs India 23 Jan 19 to 10 Feb 19

2nd T20I: India Women Lose To New Zealand By Four Wickets To Hand Series

Updated: 08 February 2019 11:31 IST

Eyeing a desperate win, Indian women posted a modest 135 for 6 despite being 72 for 2 after the first 10 overs.

2nd T20I: India Women Lose To New Zealand By Four Wickets To Hand Series
The Indian women had earlier lost the first Twenty20 International by 23 runs in Wellington. © AFP

A shoddy batting performance by the middle-order saw Indian women lose a nail-biting second T20 International against New Zealand by four wickets and concede the three-match series in Auckland Friday. The Indian women had earlier lost the first Twenty20 International by 23 runs in Wellington. Needing a win to keep the series alive, Indian women posted a modest 135 for 6 despite being 72 for 2 after the first 10 overs. Chasing a modest target, New Zealand made a heavy weather of the chase before scampering home off the last ball of the match losing six wickets.

"I think we should give credit to our bowlers, it wasn't a good total but still they fought for us. We were 20 runs short, They played better cricket than us. We just need to learn from our mistakes and play better," India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said after the match.    

Jemimah Rodrigues slammed a 53-ball 72 that included six boundaries and one six but India scored only 63 runs in the back 10 to end up 20 runs short, which became their undoing.    

The White Ferns lost two quick wickets, opener Sophie Devine (19) and Caitlin Gurrey (4) by the seventh over with the scoreboard reading 40.    

But then Suzie Bates (62) and Amy Satterthwaite (23) joined hands and the duo stitched 61 runs for the third wicket to get New Zealand women back into the track.    

Left-arm orthodox bowler Radha Yadav (2/23) and medium pacer Arundhati Reddy (2/22) bowler well for Indian women in the middle overs to take the match down to the wire.    

Reddy, in fact, brought India women back into the match with twin blows in the 18th over, first dismissing a set Bates and then accounting for Anna Peterson for a first ball duck to bring India back into the contest.    

New Zealand needed nine runs off the last over and Katey Martin smacked Mansi Joshi for a boundary off the first ball to bring down the equation to five off five.    

Joshi, however, got her revenge by getting through the defence of Martin in the next ball.    

But it was not to be India's day as some sloppy fielding and sensible batting by Hannah Rowe and Leigh Kasperek took New Zealand home.    

"We probably should have done that lot easier than what we did. But I am happy. Feels like it's been a while since we won a series," New Zealand captain Amy Satherwaite said.    

Earlier, Jemimah, with in-form opener Smriti Mandhana (36 off 27), Rodrigues added 63 runs for the second-wicket to lay the base for the total after the visitors lost opener Priya Punia (4) early.    Invited to bat, India women struggled to put up partnerships and the one between Mandhana and Rodrigues saved the visitors' from humilation.    

When Mandhana and Rodrigues were at the crease, India women were going great guns as the duo played fearlessly to put together 71 runs in 9.1 overs before the visitors lost Mandhana.    

Mandhana's dismissal brought in Harmanpreet but the skipper didn't last long and perished after scoring only five runs.    

Rodrigues, though, carried on and registered fifth T20 fifty of her career but didn't get enough support from the other end to take Rodrigues got out in the penultimate over while trying to go for big shots, stumped by Katey Martin off leg-spinner Amelia Kerr.

Besides Rodrigues and Mandhana, it was struggle all throughout for others as no other batswomen could manage double digit scores.

Comments
Topics : India Women New Zealand Women New Zealand vs India Cricket Harmanpreet Kaur
Get the latest New Zealand vs India news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more NZ vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Indian women lost a nail-biting second T20I to New Zealand
  • New Zealand registered a four-wicket win to clinch the series 2-0
  • Indian women posted a modest 135 for 6 in 20 overs
Related Articles
Smriti Mandhana Thanks "Batting Inspiration" Yuzvendra Chahal After Scoring Record-Fastest Fifty. Watch
Smriti Mandhana Thanks "Batting Inspiration" Yuzvendra Chahal After Scoring Record-Fastest Fifty. Watch
"I
"I've To Bat Till 20 Overs To Avoid Another Collapse": Smriti Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana Creates History, India Women Lose 1st T20I To New Zealand By 23 Runs
Smriti Mandhana Creates History, India Women Lose 1st T20I To New Zealand By 23 Runs
Smriti Mandhana Tops ODI Batting Charts After Heroics vs New Zealand
Smriti Mandhana Tops ODI Batting Charts After Heroics vs New Zealand
Indian Women Walloped By New Zealand In Dead Rubber
Indian Women Walloped By New Zealand In Dead Rubber
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 104
Last updated on: 05 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.