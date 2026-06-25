Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get his first India senior cap on Friday? That is the big question for all cricket lovers who will be closely following the India vs Ireland series. India face a problem aplenty at the top order; there are three players who were there in the T20 World Cup-winning team - Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Ishan Kishan - who can play as openers. If Sooryavanshi has to be fitted in, a big name will have to be dropped.

Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak gave an open-ended answer on Sooryavanshi's potential debut. However, he added that it would be unfair to drop the players who have been performing for India.

"There are so many talented players in India. My personal opinion is that those who are already performing should not be ignored. Obviously, new players will come; it will be healthy competition. Everybody who comes in should wait for their right time to play," Kotak said in the pre-match press conference.

"The team will be decided in the evening, so let's see. Regarding the debut, well, he will be treated in the same way as other players. Whenever the time comes, he will debut. It's difficult to say that he will debut tomorrow or in the next match (Sunday). Kar sakta hai. Today evening we will have a meeting; the team will be decided there by Gautam Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer."

Kotak described Sooryavanshi as an outstanding talent. "This is the first time he may be playing in the senior Indian team, but I have worked with him in the U-19 setup. Any player who has played in the U-19 or emerging team knows the culture of the senior team. He is an outstanding talent. Me and Gautam Gambhir have asked him to feel free. We have also told him to think this as his own team and say anything that he likes.

Iyer has come back into the T20 side as captain, having proved his leadership in the IPL. Kotak said someone like Iyer knows how to lead efficiently.

"It is not like that he is with the team for the first time. Even in this team, you will see that there will be 2-3-4 senior players who will be in the leadership group. No matter who the captain is, they keep helping each other. Shreyas has done a lot of captaincy in IPL, he has done it for Mumbai.

"So he has a lot of experience. In fact, when he became champion with Gautam in KKR, Shreyas was the captain. So it's not like people are expecting something different from him or he is expecting something different.

"The thing that we always have is that we will keep the team first, we will do whatever is needed for the team. I think his speech in the huddle today was the same. That we will look after everyone," added Kotak.

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