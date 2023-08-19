India had great start to their T20I campaign in Ireland as they romped home to victory in a rain-curtailed match. However, more than the victory, what was reassuring was the form of Jasprit Bumrah, who was making a comeback after 11 months. He had been sitting in the sidelines and rehabilitating for the major part of the last one year due to lower back stress fractures. However, Bumrah picked two wickets and also got the 'Man of the Match' award. The match had its strange moments too, which could have hurt India.

Chasing a target of 140, Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad provided a steady start but their stand almost got over in teh second over due to a run out chance. But Ireland missed the chance It happened on the third ball of the second over by Josh Little.

Jaiswal looks to play across but the ball hit the thigh-pads. Gaikwad then called for a run but then stuttered and turned around. Jaiswal, however, ran as both batters ended on the same end. However, the fielders were not agile enough Gaikwad made his way to the other end.

Bumrah ticked all the boxes on his much-anticipated return to lead India to a two-run win over Ireland by DLS Method in a rain-interrupted first T20I of the three-match series, here on Friday.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Leading the side on his return after an 11-month injury layoff, Bumrah claimed 2 for 24 with nine dot balls and formed a formidable pair with T20I debutant Prasidh Krishna (2/32) to restrict Ireland to 139 for 7 after opting to bowl.

Things looked bleak for the hosts after they were down 59 for 6 in the 11th over but their No 8 Barry McCarthy produced an amazing recovery, blazing his way to a 33-ball 51 not out (4x4, 4x6) to lift their total to a respectable 139 for 7.

He stitched a seventh wicket 57-run partnership with Curtis Campher (39) as Ireland reeled off 54 runs in the last five overs, losing just one wicket.

McCarthy was the stand out batter for the hosts as he reached his maiden half-century with a last-ball six off Arshdeep Singh who leaked 22 runs in the last over with McCarthy going hammers and tongs with two sixes and a four.

Chasing the tricky target under overcast conditions, India were off to a fluent start with Yashasvi Jaiswal (24; 23b) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (19 not out) putting together 46 runs in 6.2 overs.

With PTI inputs