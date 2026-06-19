An Indian cricket legend could be gearing up for his first coaching stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) come 2027. According to reports, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is set to join the Delhi Capitals (DC) coaching staff ahead of IPL 2027. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly's return to the DC support staff is imminent, and he wants Yuvraj in the dugout too, as per a Times of India report. The wholesale changes are set to take place as JSW Group takes control of the franchise's operations IPL 2027 onwards.

According to the report, a senior DC official confirmed that Yuvraj is all set to join the franchise.

For the uninitiated, Delhi Capitals is run in alternate two-year cycles by co-owners GMR Group and JSW Group. With GMR having run the team in 2025 and 2026, JSW is set to take over for the next two years.

Sourav Ganguly was a key figure in the franchise's support staff during the previous JSW cycle, and is likely to return for 2027. Ganguly served as the Director of Cricket for Delhi Capitals for the last two seasons, during which Hemang Badani was appointed as the head coach.

However, Delhi Capitals could be set for a reshuffle after two underwhelming seasons in IPL 2025 and IPL 2026. Captained by Axar Patel, DC failed to reach the playoffs in both years, despite boasting star players like KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav.

In IPL 2025, DC got off to an excellent start but their campaign faltered in the second half of the season, and they finished fifth.

In IPL 2026, DC's season was much more inconsistent, and they finished sixth in the standings.

These results have put Badani's position as head coach at risk, with Ganguly expected to return to the support staff helm in 2027. And it seems like Ganguly wants Yuvraj in the support staff as well.

On the other hand, Ganguly was the head coach of the Capitals' SA20 franchise, Pretoria Capitals, earlier this year, leading the team to the final of the tournament.

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