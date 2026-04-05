Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh extended his support to out-of-form wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Pant, who is leading the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2026, has been absent from the Indian white-ball scene recently. The LSG skipper is also facing scrutiny after scoring just seven runs off nine balls during the clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Wednesday. Speaking on Sports Tak, Yuvraj said Pant has gone through a lot over the past few years following his life-threatening accident.

Having himself braved the adversities of a cancer battle, Yuvraj suggested that while many have opinions on Pant, few can truly relate to the hardships the keeper-batter has faced.

"There are lot of opinions about him. Rishabh Pant has gone through a life-threatening experience, and I've been through something similar myself, so I can relate to what he's feeling. It's very difficult for people to understand the mental space he is in right now," said Yuvraj.

Yuvraj empathised with his fellow southpaw, saying that his confidence and rhythm have been affected following the life-threatening car accident.

"The last couple of years have been very tough for him with multiple injuries a side strain and a foot fracture which have affected his rhythm and confidence," he added.

Last month, Pant was seen training with Yuvraj ahead of IPL 2026. Without delving too much into their interactions, the legendary all-rounder backed Pant to come out of this tough phase of his career gradually.

"Like any player, he knows he has made some mistakes, and now he feels he can do better. He is eager to improve, especially in white-ball cricket. I wouldn't like share personal details, as our conversations have been very private, particularly regarding the setbacks and life," he added.

Pant will now be seen in actions on Sunday as LSG face a trip to face Sunrisers Hyderabad.

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