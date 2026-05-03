Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured a convincing victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2026 clash in Chennai on Sunday, and made history in the process. CSK became the first franchise to win 20 IPL matches against MI. The two five-time champions share a neck-and-neck record in the IPL, with 21 wins for MI and 20 now for CSK. Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed an unbeaten 67 as CSK chased down a target of 160 with 11 balls to spare in their innings.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2026: As it happened

In a clash of two teams sharing 10 titles between them, Chennai kept Mumbai, who elected to bat first, down to 159-7 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Captain Gaikwad and Kartik Sharma then put on an unbeaten stand of 98 to steer the team home with 11 balls to spare and bounce back from a big defeat in their previous outing.

Gaikwad anchored the chase and Sharma hit the winning four in his 54 as five-time champions Chennai moved to sixth place in the 10-team table.

"It was about getting a good start and then one of the batters had to go deep," said Gaikwad.

"Feels good to bat till the end. I wanted to make sure to take the team to the end if I got a start."

Mumbai, who have also won the IPL five times and lost their second match to Chennai this season, languish in the ninth spot with seven defeats in nine matches.

"Not the season," said Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya. "They played better, they bowled better, they fielded better and they batted better."

The bowlers set up victory as left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad struck two key blows including Ryan Rickelton, for 37, and Tilak Varma, for five, before medium-pace bowler Anshul Kamboj took 3-32.

Noor returned impressive figures of 2-26.

"Noor needed momentum and on wickets like this, he comes into play," said Gaikwad. "He's made adjustments and is doing well."

Naman Dhir top-scored with 57 but struggled to find momentum during his knock and finally fell to England pace bowler Jamie Overton, who claimed 1-23 in his four overs.

With AFP inputs

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