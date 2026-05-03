An unfortunate incident happened to Tilak Varma during the IPL 2026 encounter between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday. MI's star batter attempted a scoop shot against CSK all-rounder Jamie Overton, but failed to execute it properly. Instead, Tilak ended up scooping the ball towards his hand, and his wrist watch came off and crashed onto the ground after the impact. The 23-year-old signalled to the MI dugout for some treatment after the hit, and fortunately for him, he was also able to continue wearing his watch.

Further replays confirmed the watch to be a WHOOP fitness tracking band, which costs around Rs 28,000. Luckily for Tilak, the watch did not break despite the impact with the ball and the fall to the ground.

The incident took place on the final ball of the 12th over of MI's innings.

Tilak Verma Whoop Bend broke by Jamie Overtone bowl



pic.twitter.com/GKhOgfG1KA — Sam (@Cricsam01) May 2, 2026

That ball broke Tilak's whoop band.pic.twitter.com/auXxteIUvd — AnishCSK (@TheAnishh) May 2, 2026

Tilak was unable to carry on and play a big knock. He got out just two balls after the incident, managing to make only 5 runs.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2026: As it happened

Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical all-round performance to outclass Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in their IPL 2026 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and youngster Kartik Sharma struck unbeaten half-centuries to seal a comfortable chase in CSK's favour after Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad had restricted MI to 159/7.

A target of 160 wasn't a massive one for CSK, and Gaikwad hit 67 not out off 48 balls, laced with five fours and two sixes, his second successive fifty. Kartik, meanwhile, registered his maiden IPL half-century in an unbeaten 40-ball vigil, hitting four boundaries and three sixes, as CSK wrapped up the chase with 11 balls remaining.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians 159/7 in 20 overs (Naman Dhir 57, Ryan Rickelton 37; Anshul Kamboj 3-32, Noor Ahmad 2-26) lost to Chennai Super Kings 160/2 in 18.1 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 67 not out, Kartik Sharma 54 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 1-20, AM Ghazanfar 1-40) by 8 wickets.

With IANS inputs

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