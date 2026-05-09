An upbeat Gujarat Titans will aim to continue their winning streak when they take on an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals in an away match. The two sides clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Saturday night. Shubman Gill-led GT have won three consecutive matches and sit at the fifth spot in the table with 12 points to their credit. Rajasthan Royals also have 12 points but their weaker net run rate sees them hold a spot below GT in the table. The winner of this contest will enter the top 2.

Ahead of the contest, former India batter Aakash Chopra has advised Gujarat Titans to include pacer Prasidh Krishna in their playing XI. He added that the player could replace spinner Manav Suthar.

"In this evening's game, you will find a team whose four bowlers are in the top 10, and they are not playing one of them. They have made Prasidh Krishna sit out, but in however many matches he played, he is in the top 10. It's an outstanding bowling unit. They do well on the back of their bowling, but are away from home this time," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Chopra suggested that GT could hand the ball to all-rounder Washington Sundar in the absence of Manav. Surprisingly, Sundar has not bowled in the last four matches for GT.

"You can play Prasidh because you won't play Manav Suthar now. You shouldn't play him. If you want to bowl spin, make Washington Sundar do it. Two left-handers will come at the top, and then you will find Ravindra Jadeja and Shimron Hetmyer in the middle. So you can bowl your off-spin there, and Rashid Khan will be there with him. Play Prasidh Krishna in place of Manav Suthar," he added.

Krishna, who has picked up 12 wickets in seven matches in IPL 2026, sat out GT's last game against Punjab Kings.

Talking about spinner Manav, he has managed to pick up only two wickets in four matches this season.

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash