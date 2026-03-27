There has been a lot of speculation over Chennai Super Kings superstar MS Dhoni's future in the IPL. Ahead of IPL 2026, experts as well as fans were wondering whether it will be the final year that they will get to see the veteran wicket-keeper batter in action. However, Dhoni has not confirmed anything about his future and he will be seen in action when the new season kicks off on Saturday. Yograj Singh, father of legendary India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, slammed any critic who was calling for Dhoni's retirement and claimed that the ex-India captain should play for another decade considering his fitness levels. Yograj said that Dhoni has proven his fitness and even praised him for maintaining his dedication and discipline.

“He (Dhoni) is still playing and should keep on doing so for the next 10 years. Because he has proved his fitness with the right discipline and dedication. I still see his forearm, amazing man. Who the hell are people to tell him to retire? No. As far as cricket is concerned, hats off to him,” Yograj Singh told Insidesport.

Meanwhile, former India left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan believes Sanju Samson could be the natural successor to MS Dhoni's role at Chennai Super Kings (CSK), adding that the wicketkeeper-batter is someone fans could ‘identify and connect with.'

Dhoni has led CSK to five IPL titles, but has increasingly batted lower down the order in recent seasons. Samson, meanwhile, is coming off after being Player of the Tournament in India winning the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup. This will be Samson's first season with CSK after leaving Rajasthan Royals.

“It looks like this will be MS Dhoni's last season. The signs are there because, if you look at the Chennai setup, they have brought in a wicketkeeper-batsman who can play for the next few years. You can build your team around him and he can be the face of the franchise, that is Sanju Samson.

“He has also upgraded himself in terms of form in international cricket. He has just won a World Cup and has been batting fantastically well. That is one player MS Dhoni would want to pass the baton to, someone who has the caliber to do all that and whom even the fans can identify and connect with.

“With Sanju's arrival, I feel Dhoni can now say that maybe it is time for him to pass on that baton. But should this have happened earlier? Because I feel that a player like MS Dhoni cannot be just a two-over player. You do not build your legacy like that. So yes, I think the time is right,” said Pathan on JioStar.

He also noted that Dhoni's role as a finisher has diminished with age, adding that he should take greater responsibility with the bat in this season for at least last four to five overs. “When CSK won their last trophy in Ahmedabad, there were already talks that he was coming too low down the order, even before those discussions gained momentum.

“But as he grew older, he also had the knee problem. So, in his mind, he was clear about his role, that he would come and bat in the last two overs and finish the game. But what happened? He was not able to finish those games. A few years ago, when Sandeep Sharma was bowling to him in the final over, MS Dhoni made that match interesting but could not finish it.

“We had not seen that from MS Dhoni before. That is happening more frequently now. So, if you are playing, you have to take more responsibility for your side and bat for at least four or five overs. It will be beneficial for the team,” he concluded.

(With agency inputs)