Mumbai Indians (MI) players will wear black armbands in today's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium, following the untimely demise of a support staff member's daughter. The Mumbai-based franchise confirmed the news through a statement, announcing that the players would wear black armbands during the match to honour the loss and show support for the bereaved staff member.

"Due to the untimely demise of our support staff member's daughter, Mumbai Indians players will wear black armbands today, in remembrance and solidarity with the family," the statement from the franchise read.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first against SRH. MI come into the contest on the back of a poor run in the ongoing season, having lost five of their seven IPL 2026 matches so far. In their previous outing, they suffered a heavy 103-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have been playing good cricket and are currently on a four-match winning streak. They have won five of their seven IPL 2026 matches so far and will look to make it five victories in a row by defeating MI.

MI vs SRH, IPL 2026 - Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians Playing XI:

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Robin Minz, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar.

MI Impact Subs:

Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Krish Bhagat, Raj Bawa.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Sanvir Singh (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga.

SRH Impact Subs:

R Smaran, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel.

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