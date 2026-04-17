Star cricketer Virat Kohli has landed in a social media storm after his Instagram account allegedly liked a picture of German-South African influencer Lizlaz. This follows a similar incident in 2025, when Kohli liked a photo of Indian model and influencer Avneet Kaur before clarifying that the interaction was the result of an "algorithm glitch" while he was clearing his feed. Fans were left buzzing on social media after Kohli allegedly liked Lizlaz's post, jokingly calling it another "algorithm glitch" in the star batter's Instagram account.

Who is LizLaz?

Lizlaz was born in South Africa to a German mother and a South African father.

Apart from German and Afrikaans, Lizlaz is also fluent in languages such as Dutch, French, Russian, and a bit of Spanish. She graduated from university with an MSc in Psychology and is also a certified lifesaving swimmer.

Her other hobbies include food vlogging, travel, and songwriting. After Kohli allegedly liked her post, it was discovered that Lizlaz is a fan of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the franchise for which the star batter plays.

"When I was very young, we lived at a beach close to Cape Town," Lizlaz told FilmyMantra in an interview last year.

"I love supporting my local team. Bengalore feels like the most homely place for me in India," she added.

Lizlaz also opened up about her admiration for Kohli, calling him her "favourite cricketer" despite only being introduced to the sport after coming to India.

As for on-field affairs, Kohli has looked in sublime touch this season for RCB. In the previous match against the Lucknow Super Giants, the opening batter played as an Impact Player for the first time in his career. He was dismissed just one run shy of a half-century, though his contribution was enough for RCB to secure an easy victory over LSG.

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