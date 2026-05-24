Rajasthan Royals on Sunday grabbed the fourth and final playoff spot after defeating Mumbai Indians by 30 runs in their high-stakes IPL 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium. In a must-win game, RR posted 205/8 after being asked to bat first, before restricting MI to 175/9 in the chase. With this victory, RR broke the hearts of Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, both of whom were waiting in the wings for an MI win. The Royals will now take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Wednesday.

RR came into the contest with 14 points from 13 matches and needing a win to qualify, eliminating PBKS and KKR in the process.

The inaugural champions completed the knockouts line-up along with holders Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2026 PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED pic.twitter.com/UkhixRxk6h — Kuldeep (@Kuldeep2250) May 24, 2026

The IPL 2026 playoffs will get underway on Tuesday, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1.

Rajasthan Royals will then face Sunrisers Hyderabad a day later in the high-stakes Eliminator. The winner of that clash will advance to Qualifier 2 to face the loser of the opening playoff match between RCB and GT.

Meanhwile, Jofra Archer returned with splendid figures of 4-0-17-3 after his 15-ball 32 helped Royals reach a fighting 205 for 8 after 20 overs.

It was 73 runs in the last five overs bowled by Mumbai Indians which proved to be decisive as Mumbai Indians could manage only 175 for 9 in 20 overs.

Mumbai Indians' reply was spruced with a timely half-century from Suryakumar Yadav — 60 off 42 balls with four sixes and three fours — as well as skipper Hardik Pandya's 15-ball 34 and Will Jacks' 33 off 18 balls.

But none of these efforts were enough to revive the five-time winners, who had slipped to 38 for four with Archer's two-wicket burst at the start.

(With PTI Inputs)

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