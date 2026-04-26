In one of the rarest dismissals in cricket, Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi was given out for obstructing the field. In a dramatic moment, the KKR wicketkeeper-batter was adjudged out during their Indian Premier League clash against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. The 21-year-old Raghuvanshi became only the fourth batter in IPL history - all Indians - to be declared out in this fashion. Raghuvanshi, who was dismissed for 9, was unhappy with the decision and even argued his case with the on-field umpires, but the Mumbai wicketkeeper-batter eventually had to accept the call made against him.

On the final ball of the fifth over, bowled by Prince Yadav, Raghuvanshi nudged one towards mid-on and set off for a run. However, after a few paces, he was asked to turn back by Cameron Green.

While turning, Raghuvanshi stepped into the 'danger zone' on the pitch and came in the line of Mohammed Shami's throw. The ball struck his body as he dived to make his crease.

Third umpire Rohit Pandit upheld Shami and LSG's appeal, ruling Raghuvanshi out for obstructing the field. The decision left KKR reeling at 27 for three after five overs.

KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar was seen arguing with the fourth umpire near the team dugout as Raghuvanshi threw his helmet in frustration.

What is the obstructing the field law?

"For the avoidance of doubt, if an umpire feels that a batsman, in running between the wickets, has significantly changed his direction without probable cause and thereby obstructed a fielder's attempt to effect a run-out, the batsman should, on appeal, be given out obstructing the field. It shall not be relevant whether a run-out would have occurred or not. If the change of direction involves the batsman crossing the pitch, Clause 41.14 shall also apply. See also paragraph 2.2 of Appendix D," according to the ICC.

What are the past instances of 'obstructing the field' in the IPL?

The first such instance was recorded in IPL 2013 when former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan was declared out for obstructing the field while batting on 72 for KKR against Mumbai Indians.

While he successfully defended a yorker in the blockhole from bowler Wayne Parnell, Pathan was deemed to have prevented the South African from collecting the ball as he ran alongside it towards the non-striker's end.

Amit Mishra was the second player to be dismissed in this manner during the IPL 2019 Eliminator while playing for Delhi Capitals against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

With two runs needed off the final three balls, Mishra failed to connect with a delivery from Khaleel Ahmed and set off for a run. Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha collected the ball and threw it to the bowler at mid-pitch. Khaleel had a shy at the stumps but ended up hitting Mishra, who was judged to have changed the course of his run. DC went on to win the thriller by two wickets.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was the third batter to be dismissed for obstructing the field during IPL 2024 while playing for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals.

He cut a delivery from Avesh Khan to third man and completed a single. While attempting a second run, he was asked to turn back by Ruturaj Gaikwad, and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson's throw found Jadeja coming in between the ball and the stumps.

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