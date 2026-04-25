South African pacer Lungi Ngidi suffered a nasty injury during Delhi Capitals' IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings on Saturday. In the third over of PBKS' 265-run chase, bowled by DC captain Axar Patel, Ngidi landed awkwardly on his head while attempting a catch to dismiss Priyansh Arya. It did not look good as Ngidi's head hit the ground after he backtracked to take the catch, stretching backwards, but failed to get even a fingertip on the ball. Concerned faces were seen all around as the crowd fell silent. An ambulance was called onto the field, while the physio and team doctor checked on him. Ngidi appeared to be responding as medical attention continued. The match was halted for over 15 minutes.

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INJURY FOR LUNGI NGIDI



Lungi Ngidi falls on his head while fielding and now is being carried off the field in an ambulance.



Hope that he is fine and nothing serious



: JioHotstar#LungiNgidi #DCvPBKS #DCvsPBKS #WicketWatcher pic.twitter.com/ne6QDfzBjP — WicketWatcher (@WicketWatcher_) April 25, 2026

Bhai this is very scary. Prayers for Lungi Ngidi. Get well soon 🙏#ipl2026 #nagidi pic.twitter.com/sd0Hvqt4QL — innocent (@lokeshmeena86) April 25, 2026

Ngidi stayed down in visible pain for an extended period, with tense expressions evident on the faces of everyone on the field. Medical staff rushed in, with the DC physio and team doctor attending to him on the ground. A stretcher was brought out as the crowd fell silent, sensing the seriousness of the situation.

Ngidi's teammates David Miller and Tristan Stubbs looked visibly shaken, while DC coach Hemang Badani gestured for a neck brace to be applied. Adding to the frightening scenes, an ambulance was wheeled onto the field as doctors, physios, players, and coaches surrounded the pacer.

Though Ngidi was able to communicate with the medical staff via hand gestures, he was unable to move his neck and head. A neck brace was carefully slid under his head before he was strapped onto the stretcher. Ricky Ponting, head coach of Punjab Kings, also walked to the middle to check on Ngidi.

The South African pacer was eventually stretchered into the ambulance and taken off the field. A source told IANS that Ngidi was taken to Max Hospital in Karol Bagh for further assessment and immediate treatment.

Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera has been named as a concussion substitute for Ngidi for the remainder of the clash, which resumed nearly 15 minutes later. Hopes remain that Ngidi makes a full recovery from what appeared to be a very nasty blow to the head.

With IANS inputs

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