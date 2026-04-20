The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season threw up another heartwarming story as 19-year-old spinner Yash Raj Punja made his debut for Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday. Once Punja was brought on as an Impact Player, RR shared an emotional post on social media, highlighting an old post by former West Indies fast bowler and reputed commentator Ian Bishop. Bishop had posted a picture with Punja two years ago, when the latter was just a net bowler for the franchise.

"Met this 18-year-old Rajasthan Royals leg-spinning net bowler yesterday as we travelled to Chennai. I am 6ft 61/2 inches tall. And he has me covered so he is at least 6ft 6 inches tall. His name is Yash and he is from Bengaluru," Bishop had posted.

Rajasthan Royals highlighted Bishop's old social media post and wished Punja well as he made his debut.

2 years later, Ian Bishop in the commentary box calling Yash's first wicket in the same colours pic.twitter.com/CP0PHSiRcU — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 19, 2026

Punja performed admirably on debut, taking a wicket and conceding just 25 runs in his four overs. His first IPL wicket came in the 14th over of the KKR innings as he got Ramandeep Singh out bowled.

KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: As it happened

After a torrid start to their IPL 2026 campaign, Kolkata Knight Riders finally found relief as Rinku Singh and Anukul Roy held their nerve in a tense finish to guide the side to their first win of the season, chasing down a modest target against Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

At 97 for 6 in the 15th over, the game seemed to be slipping away from KKR. However, Rinku Singh and Anukul Roy stitched together a match-defining partnership for the seventh wicket, blending caution with calculated aggression.

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