Legendary Indian cricket team batter Virender Sehwag was brutally trolled on social media after calling star pacer Jasprit Bumrah 'Chumrah'. During a discussion on Cricbuzz ahead of the IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings, Sehwag was discussing the MI bowling attack when he inadvertently referred to Bumrah as 'Chumrah'. He quickly corrected his mistake, but a video of the slip-up has since gone viral. Fans expressed their displeasure across social media platforms, with one user on X (formerly Twitter) commenting, "Why does Sehwag hate Bumrah so much?"

Chumrah



Why sehwag hates bumrah so much pic.twitter.com/q81ei9sWIi — Rahul Raj (@RahulRajVerse) May 14, 2026

Meanwhile, Bumrah maintained his pole position among Test bowlers in the latest ICC rankings published on Wednesday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were placed 8th and 9th among the batters respectively with former England Test skipper Joe Root leading the charts with 880 points.

Virender Sehwag accidentally called Chumrah instead of Bumrahpic.twitter.com/jBYJ2j3WiU — Star (@bhuvi_swing) May 14, 2026

Jaiswal has 750 points and Gill, who has climbed a spot, has accumulated 730 points. Harry Brook is second in the list followed by Travis Head and Steve Smith respectively.

It must be noted that India is yet to play any of their WTC matches in 2026 having last played against South Africa at home in the month of November.

In the bowlers' list, Bumrah is still leading the charts with 879 points while the next best Indian is Mohammed Siraj placed 12th. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are currently placed 14th and 15th respectively.

Australia's Mitchell Starc and Test captain Pat Cummins have gained to spot to second and fourth place respectively, while New Zealand's Matt Henry also leapfrogged to third spot.

(With agency inputs)

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