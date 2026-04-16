Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli scripted history during the IPL 2026 encounter against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday. Kohli scored 49 off 34 balls as RCB cruised to a five-wicket win over LSG and in the process, he added another feather to his already illustrious career. Kohli's innings consisted of just one six but it took him past KL Rahul to become the Indian opener with most sixes in IPL history. Kohli now has 185 while Rahul has 184. Mumbai Indians star Rohit Sharma is third with 148 while Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill are fourth and fifth in the elite list respectively.

Overall, Kohli is in the third place behind Chris Gayle (326) and David Warner (210).

Kohli on Wednesday said he was satisfied with his intensity and approach despite not being at full fitness as Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered a comfortable five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2026 match.

"Much better than the last game. I'm still not 100%. My knee was a bit sore last game. Even health-wise, I've been under the weather for four or five days now. So, just getting back up to my best,” Kohli said after the match.

The former India captain was seen training with his left knee heavily strapped ahead of the game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Kohli hit six fours and a six to take his tally to 228 runs in the tournament at an average of 57, claiming the Orange Cap.

"I started off well today, so I was happy with my intensity. Again, would have liked to carry on and finish the game off. Sometimes you have to take the conditions into account as well.

"The pitch slowed down considerably and I just wanted to probably keep going in the same manner. But, yeah, in the end, should have probably finished that one off as well."

(With PTI inputs)

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