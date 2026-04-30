Batting maestro Virat Kohli is having a record-breaking season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon has become the first player to score 8,000 or more IPL runs in India. He achieved the feat on Thursday during the IPL 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Kohli, who came into the contest with 7,988 runs in 231 innings, hit a quickfire 28 off 13 balls, including 21 runs off Kagiso Rabada in the second over.

Most IPL runs in India (innings)

Virat Kohli - 8,016 (232)*

Rohit Sharma - 6,274 (237)

Shikhar Dhawan - 5,819 (187)

David Warner - 5,689 (164)

Suresh Raina - 4,958 (181)

Meanwhile, RCB were bowled out for the first time in IPL 2026, registering a below-par total of 155 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Returning to the venue where they had lifted the title last season, RCB were cruising at a run rate in excess of 10 with Kohli leading the charge, smashing Rabada for 21 runs in his opening over which included five fours in a row.

But skipper Shubman Gill persisted with his strike bowler, a call that paid off handsomely.

Rabada (1/38) struck back to remove Kohli for a blazing 28 off 13 balls, triggering a collapse as RCB lost wickets in a cluster through the middle phase.

Left-arm pacer Arshad Khan wrapped the tail and returned with 3/22.

From a strong 71/2 after seven overs, RCB slipped to 96/6 in 10.3 overs, losing Rajat Patidar (19), Jitesh Sharma (1), Tim David (9) and Krunal Pandya (4).

However, RCB stuck to their all-out attacking template despite the slide, something that seemed to have denied them 20-30 extra runs and they were bowled out in 19.2 overs.

Amid the collapse, Devdutt Padikkal looked set to anchor the innings, with Romario Shepherd playing second fiddle.

But the ever-reliable Rashid Khan produced a peach to clean up Devdutt for 40 (24 balls), a skidding delivery that cramped him for room and led to a chop-on. The wily Afghan returned with splendid figures of 2/19.

(With PTI Inputs)

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