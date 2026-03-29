As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) took on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Saturday, Virat Kohli remained unbeaten to finish the chase of 202 runs in just 15.4 overs. However, it was Devdutt Padikkal who truly laid the foundation for the heroic chase by the Bengaluru franchise, scoring 61 off just 26 balls. Padikkal transformed his exemplary red-ball form into white-ball cricket for RCB with ease, prompting even Kohli to change his strategy. During a conversation with the broadcaster after the match, Kohli revealed that he had planned to change gears and adopt a more aggressive approach after opening partner Phil Salt's dismissal. However, seeing the way Padikkal was batting, he chose to play second fiddle to him.

"Outstanding knock. I mean, right from the word go, I had plans of going aggressive in the powerplay. But when I saw him play, I was like, just keep putting him back on strike and pick the odd boundary here and there. He completely took the game away from the opposition. I even told him that shot he hit off the slower ball over mid-on for six, at that moment I said, just keep going. You're hitting the ball amazingly well, just keep pushing and take the game away from the opposition. If we finish with 25-26 balls to spare, we'll also benefit in terms of net run rate," Kohli told the host broadcaster after the conclusion of the IPL 2026 season opener.

The former RCB captain further said that he is delighted to see Padikkal successfully showcasing his world-class talent in white-ball cricket. Kohli and Padikkal have been partners at RCB for a long time, but it's the first time that the latter has truly impressed the ex-captain with the application of his skills.

"His knock was tremendous. I've seen him at close quarters, the skill he has, and now he's applying it. This is also at the back of a great domestic red-ball season. His timing, head position, and balance are absolutely world-class. I know what he can do with the bat when he's confident, and tonight was a display of his sheer talent," he added.