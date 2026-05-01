Former Indian cricket team star Mohammad Kaif believes that Rajat Patidar was 'unlucky' to be given out following a controversial catch by Jason Holder during the IPL 2026 encounter between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans on Thursday. Holder took a low catch at deep square leg to dismiss Patidar at a crucial juncture of the match but the RCB camp was not happy with the decision. Virat Kohli was seen having an animated conversation with the fourth umpire and RCB management was of the opinion that the ball touched the ground when Holder was trying to complete the catch. Kaif agreed with RCB's version of events and said that it was mainly because Holder was distracted while taking the catch.

"When Holder was trying to take the catch, Kagiso Rabada was also running towards him. It is always difficult for a fielder when he has his eyes on the ball and can still feel that someone can collide with him. As a result, his hundred per cent focus is not on the ball. That is why I felt that the ball touched the ground when he first took the catch," Kaif said on X.

Is it out or not out? pic.twitter.com/f41Fbq4J3i — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 1, 2026

"He takes time to control the ball and once his motion is completed, he pulled himself up. But when he initially completed the catch, the ball did touch the ground and I thought that the batter was unlikely to be dismissed," he added.

Gujarat Titans' bowlers did well to restrict RCB to 155 in 19.2 overs, with Arshad Khan picking up three wickets, while Rashid Khan and Jason Holder claimed two each. Devdutt Padikkal (40) and Virat Kohli (28) were the main contributors for RCB.

Chasing a target of 156, the Gujarat Titans rode on Shubman Gill's blistering 43 off 18 balls to seal a four-wicket win in 15.5 overs in Match 42 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. Buttler himself played a key role with a quickfire 39 off 19 deliveries, ensuring the momentum stayed firmly with GT.

(With IANS inputs)

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