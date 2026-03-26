India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli got a new full sleeve tattoo on his left hand ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026. He got the work done at 'Aliens Tattoo India', which shared the video of it on Instagram and it went viral on no time. As per the company, the tattoo signifies Kohli's journey. The player will be seen in action during the 19th edition of IPL that begins on March 28. RCB take on SunRisers Hyderabad in the first game at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

"This was not about adding another tattoo. It was about creating something that carries depth, something that reflects who he has become," wrote Aliens Tattoo in its website.

"This piece draws from his journey as a person. It reflects the transformation he has gone through, what he has moved beyond, what he has arrived at, and the direction he continues to move in. At every inflection point in his life, he has shed parts of who he once was, through discipline, through focus, through an unwavering sense of belief. And yet, not everything was left behind. Some parts stayed. Some became stronger. And much more was added - to his personality, to his beliefs, to the way he approaches life today. His new full sleeve tattoo reflects exactly that.

"His left arm was not a blank canvas. It already carried years of ink, an incomplete armband, older tattoos, elements that belonged to different phases of his life. Some had aged. Some had lost their clarity. Some no longer reflected the precision and intent they once held.

"The approach was deliberate. Some parts needed to be covered. Some needed to be refined and restored. And much more needed to be added - with purpose. To take scattered fragments and transform them into a single, cohesive sleeve that flows as one."