When speaking about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, it is quite easy to forget that he is still just 15 years old. At 13, Rajasthan Royals paid a stunning Rs 1.1 crore for him in the IPL auction and months later, he made his debut against Lucknow Super Giants. He may have scored 34 on that night, but the quality was there for everyone to see. Two matches later, Gujarat Titans bowlers were left helpless as the youngster from Bihar slammed a sensational century and rather loudly announced his arrival on the global stage. Since then, he has established himself as a mainstay in the RR batting line-up and even won the U-19 World Cup for India with 175 runs off just 80 balls in the final. Every movement of young Sooryavanshi has now turned into a matter of discussion and even merits a headline. With the youngster turning 15 in March this year, he became eligible to play for the senior team, and it did not take much time for some experts as well as fans to start asking for his national team debut.

While there is no doubt about his talent or abilities, there remains a small question regarding his temperament and-for lack of a better word-maturity. At 15, he has been thrust into the limelight, with every knock becoming a new talking point. Recently, at the BCCI Naman Awards, former RR captain Sanju Samson revealed a discussion that he had with Sooryavanshi and then-head coach Rahul Dravid.

While the seniors in the room wondered about the game plan and approach, the young boy had just one thought: to go out in the middle and hit big sixes. That has been the philosophy for the 15-year-old who has made it a habit to hit the biggest names in the game for even bigger sixes-be it Jasprit Bumrah or Josh Hazlewood.

This year, Sooryavanshi has been a top performer for his side. With 254 runs in 7 matches at a strike rate of 220.86, the youngster is the top run-scorer for his team in this edition and has already slammed two half-centuries. In the past three matches, he failed to cross the 10-run mark on two occasions.

It was a rare failure for the youngster who has only gone from strength to strength-for his franchise as well as the U-19 team. In that case, it was a big deal for him as well as his fans when he bounced back from a duck to score 46 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, the journey has just started for Sooryavanshi. He is the first-choice opener for his franchise along with Yashasvi Jaiswal, and going forward, the challenge will only get tougher in the competition. In that case, it will be extremely important to see how he can bounce back from the various challenges on offer and even potential failure.

Following the win against Lucknow Super Giants, Sooryavanshi playfully revealed that he still watches cartoons before every match. While it was hardly an earth-shattering revelation, it was yet another reminder that he is an individual dealing with stardom at an extremely young age. As a result, although the chants for his national team debut get stronger with every passing day, it is his temperament and maturity during IPL 2026 that can truly prove whether he is ready for the opportunity.

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