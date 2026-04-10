Rajasthan Royals young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his golden run of form as the 15-year-old slammed a half-century off just 15 deliveries during the IPL 2026 match in Guwahati against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday. The knock consisted of seven fours and four sixes as the left-handed opener took the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the cleaners. Sooryavanshi started proceedings with two fours off Bhuvneshwar in the first over, and although Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed in the second over, the youngster continued his onslaught as he slammed three fours and one six in four consecutive deliveries against Hazlewood. This was the second time Sooryavanshi scored a 15-ball fifty after achieving the same against Chennai Super Kings earlier in IPL 2026 at the Barsapara Stadium.

Fastest fifty by an Indian in IPL (by balls)

13 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) vs KKR, Kolkata, 2023

14 - KL Rahul (PBKS) vs DC, Mohali, 2018

15 - Yusuf Pathan (KKR) vs SRH, Kolkata, 2014

15 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) vs CSK, Guwahati, 2026

15 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) vs RCB, Guwahati, 2026*

The youngster also equalled Jos Buttler's record of scoring a half-century within the first six overs of an innings for RR in IPL. Yashasvi Jaiswal has achieved the feat twice while the trio of Michael Lumb. Ben Stokes, and Nitish Rana has done it once during their time with the franchise.

A fighting fifty by skipper Rajat Patidar powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 201 for 8 against Rajasthan Royals in their rain-delayed IPL match on Friday.

Opting to bowl after a delayed toss due to rain, Jofra Archer (2/33), Ravi Bishnoi (2/32) and Brijesh Sharma (2/37) took two wickets each to make life difficult for the batters before Patidar led from the front with a 40-ball 63.

Virat Kohli (32), Romario Shepherd (22) and Venkatesh Iyer (29) chipped in with useful contributions.

(With agency inputs)

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