Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the teenager currently at the centre of Indian cricket's spotlight, is set to add another milestone to his resume, with reports suggesting the 15-year-old has been shortlisted to make his senior India debut. Sooryavanshi has reportedly been included in the list of candidates for India's tour of Ireland, alongside several other prospects. The roster is widely expected to feature a second-string squad, as the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee remains keen to test the team's bench strength.

"He is in contention for the Ireland tour, and the selectors have shortlisted his name along with those of many other players," a source in the Indian cricket board told the Indian Express.

According to the newspaper, Vaibhav is set to be selected for the upcoming series in Ireland as well as the tour of Zimbabwe later this year.

Vaibhav, who has already broken several records in age-group cricket, has started the IPL 2026 season with a bang for Rajasthan Royals. He struck a stunning 26-ball 78 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a 17-ball 52 against Chennai Super Kings, and a 14-ball 39 against Mumbai Indians, prompting former cricketers and experts to advocate for his selection to the senior national team.

READ | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi "Wasn't Happy": Rajasthan Royals Coach Explains Why

Even IPL chairman Arun Dhumal remarked that Vaibhav deserves the record of becoming India's youngest debutant, surpassing the records held by Sachin Tendulkar and Shafali Verma.

"What an amazing batting display by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi this @IPL 2026 season. This prodigy certainly deserves to debut for Team India @BCCI as the youngest given his performances. It's rare you get the chance to pick up someone so talented and sooooo young too. Certainly deserves his name to be recorded as the youngest debutant for India," IPL chairman Arun Dhumal wrote on X.

Other retired India internationals, such as Irfan Pathan and Anil Kumble, have also stated that Vaibhav appears ready for promotion to the national side.

At present, Tendulkar remains the youngest men's player to have represented India at the international level, making his debut at the age of 16 years and 205 days. Overall, Shafali Verma holds the national record, having debuted for the Indian women's team at the age of 15 years, seven months, and 27 days.

India are also scheduled to tour England after the Ireland series, playing five T20Is and three ODIs starting 1 July. For the England assignment, the BCCI is likely to facilitate a return for senior players.

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