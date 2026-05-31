Indian Premier League 2026 turned out to be a breakout season for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a 15-year-old wonderkid who has become the new cricket sensation in India. This was just the second edition for the teenager, for whom Rajasthan Royals paid a whopping sum of Rs 1.1 crore at the auction held before IPL 2025. In the previous season, Sooryavanshi showed glimpses of brilliance in the limited opportunities he got. What followed was an impressive performance for India U19, and that helped him cement his place in the RR team from the start of IPL 2026.

The southpaw lived up to the expectations, breaking multiple records while scoring 776 runs in 16 matches. Have a look at five big records scripted by the 15-year-old rising star:

1.) Most Number Of Sixes In Single IPL Season

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finished the edition with 72 sixes to his name, becoming the batter with the most maximums in a single season of the tournament. He surpassed Chris Gayle's previous record of 59 sixes in IPL 2012 by a comfortable margin.

2.) Fastest To 1,000 IPL Runs

The teenager also became the fastest player to score 1,000 IPL runs in terms of the number of balls taken. Sooryavanshi reached the milestone in just 440 deliveries, once again surpassing the previous record holder, Andre Russell, by a big margin. Russell had achieved the feat in 545 balls.

3.) Most Runs By An Uncapped Player

For this, Sooryavanshi broke the record of fellow Rajasthan Royals opener and senior batter, Yashasvi Jaiswal. The teenager finished the season with 776 runs, leaving behind Jaiswal's previous record of 625 runs for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023.

4.) 1st Player To Score 500 Powerplay Runs In An IPL Edition

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a total of 776 runs, and 521 of them came in the Powerplay itself. With it, the 15-year-old has also become the first batter to smash 500 or more runs in the first six overs of matches in a single IPL season.

Sooryavanshi surpassed David Warner to become the batter with the most Powerplay runs in an IPL edition. Warner smashed 467 runs in IPL 2016 while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

5.) A Unique Record

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the first and only player in IPL history to smash four sixes in the first over of an innings. The southpaw smashed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowler Praful Hinge for consecutive sixes in an IPL 2026 match that took place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on April 25.

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