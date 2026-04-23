India's rising sensation and Rajasthan Royals opener, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, scripted multiple Indian Premier League records on Wednesday. He achieved the feats during his team's IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The southpaw failed to play a noticeable knock, but his single-digit score was enough to help him surpass Prithvi Shaw by a massive margin en route to a major record. The innings saw Sooryavanshi reach the milestone of 500 runs in the tournament.

Sooryavanshi made his IPL debut last year when he was just 15 years old. The player got a chance after Sanju Samson was injured. The southpaw cashed in on the opportunity and scored 252 runs for Rajasthan Royals in seven matches. This season, he has scored 254 runs in seven games.

The knock on Wednesday helped Sooryavanshi become the fastest batter to score 500 IPL runs. He achieved the feat in 227 balls, surpassing Glenn Maxwell's previous record of 260 balls.

In another record, Sooryavanshi surpassed Prithvi Shaw by a massive margin. At the age of 15 years and 26 days, the RR opener became the youngest player to score 500 runs in the IPL. He broke Shaw's previous record, as the latter had reached the mark at the age of 19 years and 164 days.

Talking about the game, Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 40 runs. While RR returned to winning ways, LSG suffered their fourth consecutive defeat of the season.

Opting to bowl, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, and Mohsin Khan took two wickets apiece as LSG restricted Rajasthan to 159 for six. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for Rajasthan Royals with an unbeaten 43 off 29 balls.

In the chase, LSG got off to a poor start and could not cope with the increasing asking rate throughout the innings. They were all out for 119 in 18 overs. For RR, Jofra Archer was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/20.

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