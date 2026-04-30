The claims linking young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with Artificial Intelligence (AI) have begun to spiral into a full-blown joke among cricket fans. The humorous narrative was first sparked by Pakistan cricket analyst Nouman Niaz, who jokingly claimed that the 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals star had an AI chip implanted in him, enabling him to hit such massive sixes. Responding to the tongue-in-cheek remark, Sooryavanshi played along, quipping that the "chip" was installed by God and that he was simply making the most of the opportunities given to him. As the banter continued to entertain fans, Gujarat Titans star Jos Buttler joined the conversation with his own light-hearted take.

Speaking to former England pacer Stuart Broad on the For the Love of Cricket podcast, Buttler revealed that he had even texted Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer, jokingly asking whether Sooryavanshi was "AI-generated."

"I actually texted Jofra and asked, 'Is he AI? Has Elon Musk created this teenage sensation who's just a wizard with the bat?' But no, he's real-and he's brilliant to watch. He's becoming a seriously exciting player, and I think there's a very good chance we could see him in England this summer," Buttler said.

Sooryavanshi made headlines last season by smashing his maiden-and the fastest by an Indian-IPL century against Gujarat Titans in 2025. He followed it up with another hundred this season against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Buttler also recalled a humorous anecdote involving SRH skipper Pat Cummins, revealing that the pacer has already joined an elite list of bowlers, who Sooryavanshi has taken on with ease.

I was scrolling through Instagram when I came across the Sunrisers' post-match wrap-up from that game, where they were handing out a few awards. They were talking to Pat Cummins after his first game of the season, and James Franklin said to him, 'You've joined a very exclusive club today alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood.' I remember thinking, 'That's some company - what club is this?' And then he said, 'The first ball you bowled to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, he hit you for six as well'," said Buttler.

"So Sooryavanshi, from the first three balls he has faced against Hazlewood, Bumrah and Cummins - arguably three all-time greats - has deposited each one over the ropes for six. Of all the records he may go on to break in his career, I think that might be one of my favourites. It's outrageous. You can imagine a coach telling 15-year-old Vaibhav, 'These are pretty good bowlers, mate - maybe just have a look at one.' And he has decided to launch each of them out of the ground first ball. That is just extraordinary,:" he added.

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