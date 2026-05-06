Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his senior India debut after IPL 2026? It is a topic that has many excited and intrigued. Former West Indies fast bowler and reputed commentator Ian Bishop is among those who think that Sooryavanshi is ready to take the leap up to international cricket. Bishop selected an alternate India T20I squad and had no hesitation in picking Sooryavanshi as a starting opener alongside Shubman Gill. Interestingly, Bishop picked Sooryavanshi over his Rajasthan Royals (RR) teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal.

"Of my openers, I'm picking three in the squad. I want a left-right match-up as well as I can. The left-hander is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. I think he's ready to take another step," said Bishop, speaking on ESPNcricinfo.

According to reports, Sooryavanshi is in contention to be selected by the BCCI for India's tour of Ireland in June.

Bishop chose Shubman Gill and Sooryavanshi to open in his alternate India T20I squad, with Prabhsimran Singh as the back-up.

In the middle-order, Bishop went with Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) duo of Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal.

He further selected Dhruv Jurel as the wicket-keeper, giving him the nod over the out-of-form Jitesh Sharma. Bishop selected Krunal Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy as the all-rounders.

Interestingly, Bishop handed a comeback to 35-year-old veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, selecting him as the frontline spinner ahead of Ravi Bishnoi. Chahal's last international appearance came nearly three years ago.

Finally, Bishop went with four pacers in his alternate India T20I squad, in the form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.

Ian Bishop's alternate India T20I squad: Shubman Gill, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohsin Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prabhsimran Singh, Prince Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

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