Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Daniel Vettori previewed his team's upcoming IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS), emphasising the importance of solid opening partnerships and the potential for a high-scoring game. Speaking during the pre-match press conference, Vettori reflected on PBKS' recent losses and the key role their opening pair plays in shaping their performance. Vettori highlighted that both teams share similarities in their aggressive batting approach, which sets the tone for their respective innings.

"In both of PBKS' losses, their opening pair obviously hasn't got a score, so that puts a different perspective on how you go about the game," Vettori noted.

"It's the same for us. We know when Travis and Abhishek get away, how much it sets up a team performance, and it's exactly the same for Punjab. So, a lot of emphasis on those two batters and how we're going to cope with them," the SRH head coach added.

Discussing PBKS' opening combination, Vettori praised their aggressive batting and well-rounded strategy.

"That opening combination has been incredibly impressive, and they've had complementary performances from the majority of their batting line-ups. In a lot of ways, they're like us. They're very aggressive with the bat, and then they just try and mitigate anything they can with the ball. So they're pretty well-planned and have a good understanding of what they're going to do," he said.

Acknowledging the high stakes, Vettori anticipated a fast-paced, high-scoring game, stressing the need for both teams' bowlers to handle the pressure.

"You'd anticipate a high-scoring game, and it's the bowling unit that can deal with that pressure, really," he added.

As both teams look to strengthen their positions in the IPL 2026 season, the outcome of this high-stakes encounter will heavily depend on the performance of the opening pairs and the pressure faced by the bowlers.

Looking ahead to the match, Vettori remained confident in SRH's batting unit, which has been a standout feature this season.

"I think the IPL is so short and fast that you have to be ready for every game, and you can't let a loss linger. You just have to focus on those things that have really worked during the season. And the majority of our time, I think eight out of ten games, our batting order has been outstanding. So we have full confidence in them and their ability to perform like they have the majority of the season."

PBKS are currently at the top of the IPL 2026 points table with 13 points from nine matches, having won six of their games. Meanwhile, SRH are in third place with 12 points from 10 matches, securing six wins and four losses.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans