Chennai Super Kings wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson has truly hit a purple patch at his new franchise. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, Samson has emerged as a consistent performer for CSK. While he is challenging for the Orange Cap, among the top run-getters this season, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar isn't happy with his physical fitness. In his advice for the cricketer from Kerala, Manjrekar has asked him to take Virat Kohli's help in this matter, as it would help him prolong his career.

After a slow start to the IPL 2026 season, Samson shifted gears. He has scored 402 runs in 10 matches so far for CSK, aggregating over 57 while striking at a rate of 167. While Manjrekar didn't deny that Samson is looking at his absolute best, he wants him to take fitness more seriously.

"I'm saying that about Sanju Samson as well, who's also not a 25-year-old because he's hit the peak of his achievements, just to sustain it. He could also do the same thing, because I see him also not being in peak physical condition," Manjrekar said on Sportstar's Insight Edge Podcast.

"When you have a great example, like Virat Kohli, who has had such a long career. You know, just because he's given fitness so much importance. He's had tremendous skills, but he's made sure that the body doesn't let him down. Because that's the one you can control," he added.

In comparison to Kohli, Samson's role and profile make fitness an even more important aspect of his game. Being a wicket-keeper batter, Samson doesn't only have to score runs for the team but also keep wickets for 20 overs. Manjrekar, hence, feels a better physical fitness regime is important for Samson to prolong his career.

Against Delhi, Samson emerged as Chennai's warrior with the bat. He remained not out on a score of 82 off 52 balls, while orchestrating a match-winning partnership with youngster Kartik Sharma. He was named the Player of the Match as CSK secured an 8-wicket victory.

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