Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's journey in IPL 2026 - and in Indian cricket - is turning out to be a special one. At IPL 2025, Sooryavanshi was an "unknown commodity". However, after becoming the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket with a blistering 35-ball hundred for Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Gujarat Titans (GT) in just his third game, he became a household name. This season, he has been more consistent than ever. The 15-year-old's scores so far read: 52, 31, 39, 78, 0 and 46. His team RR are also placed among the top three on the points table. Sooryavanshi has also spoken about his desire to finish matches for his side.

RR have so far lost two of their six matches, with their latest defeat coming against Kolkata Knight Riders. After the match, Sooryavanshi appeared distraught and visibly frustrated. RR manager Romni Bhinder was seen handing him a phone after the game, as the young batter looked disappointed before heading into the dressing room.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was crying and frustrated on a call with his parents after losing the match against KKR. pic.twitter.com/el1pnBZaVe — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) April 20, 2026

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer has heaped praise on Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calling him a "spectacular talent" following his impressive performances in IPL 2026.

Speaking on JioStar's show Believe after Punjab Kings' emphatic 54-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants, Iyer highlighted Sooryavanshi's immense potential.

While analysing young talents emerging in the league, Iyer was particularly impressed by the teenager's batting technique and composure at the crease. He stressed that Sooryavanshi's natural ability sets him apart from others at a similar stage of development.

The PBKS skipper further noted that the youngster's batting rhythm and pre-delivery movement indicate a strong foundation, which could help him evolve into a consistent performer at the highest level in the coming years.

"He is a spectacular talent, and all the adjectives would pretty much fall short for him. The way he has that bat flow, the rhythm and momentum he creates before the delivery - I think he is one for the future," Iyer said.

In the ongoing 2026 season, the RR opener has smashed 246 runs in six matches at a staggering strike rate of 236.53.

Shreyas Iyer also spoke about the strong team environment within the Punjab Kings squad and his interactions with young batters Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, emphasising the importance of backing natural talent and allowing players to express themselves freely at the highest level.

"We have a team room, which is probably there for every team. We try to spend a lot of time together there, before and after games, and whenever we have off days. We come together and build that bond," Iyer said.

"Whenever I speak to them, my only message is: just be yourself. Don't try to emulate, mimic, or be someone else."

The PBKS skipper added, "When you are playing at this level and you are fearless and flamboyant in your own way, you don't have to resemble or copy anyone. When you tell these guys that they are match-winners - both Prabhsimran and Priyansh Arya - it instils confidence in them. They can just go out there and play freely. They have been delivering for us, and hopefully, they continue to do so.

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