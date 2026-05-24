Indian batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has scripted a massive record despite falling early during Rajasthan Royals' crucial IPL 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Sooryavanshi, who was dismissed for just four off six balls, broke the record for the most runs scored in a single T20 series or tournament by a teenager. Coming into the game on 579 runs, his brief knock against MI took his seasonal tally to 583. In doing so, he eclipsed the previous record held by Devdutt Padikkal, who amassed 580 runs for Karnataka during the 2019/20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Sooryavanshi will have the opportunity to extend his tally further if the Rajasthan Royals manage to secure a playoff berth. The inaugural champions must defeat MI in this crucial encounter to secure a top-four finish.

Currently sitting on 14 points, RR need a victory to progress to the postseason alongside Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

A defeat on Sunday will see them bow out of the tournament, handing the final playoff spot to either Punjab Kings or Kolkata Knight Riders.

PBKS, who defeated LSG on Saturday, have finished their group stage with 15 points from 14 matches. Meanwhile, the equation is straightforward yet daunting for KKR-they must not only defeat Delhi Capitals but do so by a massive margin to surpass Punjab's Net Run Rate (NRR).

KKR will back themselves at home, holding a solid record at Eden Gardens this season with three wins from five matches, including a 29-run victory over GT after posting 247 and a successful chase of 148 against MI.

As for the ongoing clash, MI produced a largely disciplined effort with the ball and in the field, but Rajasthan Royals still managed to post a par total of 205 for eight.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (27), Dhruv Jurel (38), Dasun Shanaka (28), and Jofra Archer (32) all got starts for RR, but none could convert their launching pads into a substantial, match-winning knock.

For Mumbai, pacers Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur were the pick of the bowlers, plucking a couple of wickets each to keep the RR total within reach.

(With Agency Inputs)

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