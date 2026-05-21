Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin delivered a humorous take while praising batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the 15-year-old guided Rajasthan Royals to an emphatic win over Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday in Jaipur. Chasing a daunting target, RR were put under pressure after conceding 220 runs in 20 overs, with Mitchell Marsh top-scoring with 96 off 57 balls for LSG. However, the hosts turned things around in spectacular fashion as Sooryavanshi played a sensational knock, smashing 96 off just 57 balls to take RR home with five balls to spare and seven wickets in hand.

His innings was studded with seven boundaries and ten sixes, underlining his fearless approach. As the Bihar-born youngster dispatched LSG bowlers to all parts of the ground, Ashwin took to X (formerly Twitter) and jokingly described him as an "alien from Area 51," lauding his extraordinary hitting ability.

"Area 51 has a lot of mystery associated to extra terrestrial existence. Let's put an end to that debate, there is one super natural person living amongst us earthlings & he opens the batting for Rajasthan Royals and is on duty now at Jaipur. It's also on Live TV," wrote Ashwin.

Area 51 has a lot of mystery associated to extra terrestrial existence.



Let's put an end to that debate, there is one super natural person living amongst us earthlings & he opens the batting for Rajasthan Royals and is on duty now at Jaipur.



It's also on Live… — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 19, 2026

Courtesy of Sooryavanshi's brilliance, Rajasthan Royals completed the chase in 19.1 overs and climbed to fourth place on the points table.

"Nothing much. I was just thinking because I was sitting outside during the bowling innings and the wicket looked good. I was thinking that today I shouldn't rush too much at the start, I should take some time and if I bat for a longer period, it's going to help the batter at the other end as well. (on starting slowly but still reaching fifty quickly) That was the mindset. I know I can hit two or three boundaries or sixes anytime, so I can take a little more time and not rush too much and try to take the game till the end," said Sooryavanshi during the post-match presentation.

With 14 points from 13 matches, RR remain firmly in contention for a playoff berth and can still reach 16 points to strengthen their chances of progressing to the next stage.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season