The Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in the 2026 Indian Premier League this Sunday was arguably the most enthralling contest of the season. KKR appeared to be in pole position to win, but two no-balls in the final over -- followed by Mohammed Shami's last-ball six -- pushed the game into a Super Over, where LSG ultimately finished second-best. However, a wild claim began circulating on social media suggesting that the Rishabh Pant-led franchise would have won the game had an umpiring error in the 12th over not occurred.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), it was claimed that Lucknow captain Pant hit Kolkata pacer Kartik Tyagi for a six over the fine-leg boundary, yet the umpire recorded it as a four. The video alleged that this was a mistake by the on-field umpire, which the third umpire also missed. However, these claims are unfounded.

The incident took place on the first delivery of the 12th over of LSG's innings. While the ball appeared to cross the boundary without bouncing from one specific angle, other camera angles clearly showed the ball bouncing just before the rope. Consequently, the umpire's decision to award a four instead of a six was correct.

11.1 over - Kartik Tyagi to Pant… that was CLEARLY a six, but somehow the umpire calls it four

Runs get recorded as 4, match goes to a Super Over…



Script writers working overtime or what? pic.twitter.com/mdv5RJuJJh — Noah (@Noahasthetic) April 27, 2026

Here's another angle:

Rishabh Pant Demands More "Accountability"

LSG captain Rishabh Pant was not happy with his team's performance with the bat. He asked players to practice self-introspection and be more accountable when the team resumes its campaign after a seven-day break.

"I think we definitely need a break. I think we're gonna refresh. There is always pressure, and it's gonna be a pressure game always, but at the same time, we have to look for answers inside, not outside. And just keep it simple. We need to take accountability, every guy. It can't be about one or two guys. It has to be about the whole unit, and a lot of people will take accountability for that for sure," Pant said.

Pant was also questioned on the gamble of sending an out-of-form Nicholas Pooran to the Super Over against Sunil Narine.

"We discussed as a group; the name that came up was Nicholas Pooran. He might not be going through the best form of his life, but at the same time, you will trust your player in a hard situation like this," the LSG skipper said regarding the Pooran call.

"No excuses there. Just looking at the positive, there might not be enough positive right now, but I think after the break, there will be a lot of enough positive for sure," he asserted.

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