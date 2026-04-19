Australian and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David became the second-fastest player to score 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. David achieved the milestone during his side's IPL match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. During the match, David scored 26 off 17 balls, hitting three fours and a six at a strike rate of 152.94, before being dismissed by Axar Patel.

In 56 matches and 50 innings for Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), David has amassed 1,019 runs at an average of 36.39 and a strike rate of 177.83, including two fifties. His highest score is 70*.

In six matches and six innings this season, he has scored 173 runs at an average of 86.50 and a strike rate of 203.52, including a half-century, with a top score of 70*.

David is the second-fastest to reach the 1,000-run milestone in terms of balls faced, achieving it in 560 balls. Andre Russell holds the record, having reached the mark in just 545 balls. David's career strike-rate is the only one among the 109 players which is over 175. Currently, it's 177.83.

Turning to the match, DC won the toss and opted to bowl first. Phil Salt and Virat Kohli (19 off 13 balls, with three fours) put together a 52-run opening partnership. Salt (63 off 38 balls, with four fours and three sixes) impressed with his batting, while the other RCB batters failed to capitalise on their starts. RCB finished with 175/8 in their 20 overs.

For DC, skipper Axar Patel (2/18), Kuldeep Yadav (2/32) and Lungi Ngidi (2/39) picked up two wickets each, ensuring RCB could not make the most of the platform.

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