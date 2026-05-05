Mumbai Indians returned to winning ways with a thrilling, high-scoring victory over Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 clash on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, LSG piled up a massive 228/5 in 20 overs, with Nicholas Pooran rediscovering his form and blasting 63 off just 21 balls. However, the total proved insufficient as MI produced a dominant chase, reaching the target with eight balls to spare and six wickets in hand. Openers Rohit Sharma (84) and Ryan Rickelton (83) were the chief architects of the win, dismantling the LSG bowling attack with an explosive opening stand.

After losing seven of their first nine matches, the victory came as a major boost for the five-time champions, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

In the absence of regular skipper Hardik Pandya, who missed the match due to a back spasm, Mumbai Indians were led by Suryakumar Yadav, under whose captaincy the team registered a comprehensive win.

Following the match, MI pacer Deepak Chahar's sister, Malti, took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the team. She praised Suryakumar's captaincy and also lauded her brother for completing his full quota of overs.

THIS felt like MI again!

Almost everyone performed. Well played, Ryan and Rohit bhaiya!

Nice captaincy by Surya.

And Deepak delivering all 4 overs - well bowled, bro!

Proper team game. This is MI!#MIvsLSG #IPL2026 #MI — Malti Chahar🇮🇳 (@ChaharMalti) May 4, 2026

"THIS felt like MI again! Almost everyone performed. Well played, Ryan and Rohit bhaiya! Nice captaincy by Surya. And Deepak delivering all four overs-well bowled, bro! Proper team game. This is MI!" Malti wrote.

Chahar finished with figures of 4 overs for 43 runs, going wicketless, but conceded just 15 runs in his final two overs, which proved crucial in restricting LSG to 228.

"To be very frank, we've been in this situation a lot of times this season. It was nothing new, to be very honest. But then I knew, T20 cricket after the powerplay from 7 to 10, that's the best time when you can pull the game off. We knew two wickets here and there, and I can take control of the game. And the way all the bowlers responded, I think they showed a lot of character. (on getting back into the game) I think about 8-9 overs, they were 110 or 120 for 1 or 2. I don't really remember. But then from there, pulling it to 162 for 5 in 16 overs, I think the performance was unbelievable," said MI stand-in skipper Surya after the match.

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