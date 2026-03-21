The selectors' decision to ignore him for the recently-concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup, denying India's Test and ODI captain an opportunity to win silverware in the shortest format, will fire-up Shubman Gill to go all out to capture the Indian Premier League (IPL) title that his side Gujarat Titans that eluded them last year. According to former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara, Gill will look to bounce back from that disappointment by leading the Gujarat Titans (GT) to the title in the IPL 2026, scheduled to start on March 28.

The Titans, the 2022 champions, fell short in the Eliminator in IPL 2025 and will be aiming to go further and lift the trophy for the second time.

Speaking on JioHotstar's ‘Game Plan – Know Your Team', JioStar expert Cheteshwar Pujara discussed how the T20 World Cup snub could motivate Shubman Gill in IPL 2026:

“The T20 World Cup squad snub will definitely fire up Shubman Gill. He is a quality player suited for all three formats. If he has a good IPL 2026 season, he will surely put his name in India's T20I squad. He is leading the Test squad and is also the ODI captain. He is a multi-format player. If he has a good season, he will be back in the scheme of things for the Indian team.

"There will be some pressure on him because he has not been part of the India squad in the shortest format. But at the same time, it is a great opportunity for him to carry on batting the way he has. He needs to try to accelerate a little more because that is something he has been working on. This IPL season is the perfect one for him to show he can bat at a strike rate of 150 to 160,” said Pujara.

On the chances of Ashok Sharma, the 150 kmph pacer that the Gujarat Titans bought for Rs 90 lakh in the auction, making it into the Playing XI and making his debut, Pujara said the youngster may make his IPL debut if eventually this season. He also highlighted Sharma's good fortune of working under former India pacer Ashish Nehra in his first season.

“Playing your first IPL season with a team like GT, under the guidance of Ashish Nehra, will be a big opportunity for Ashok Sharma. He may not get into the playing XI immediately, early in the season, because you have Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, and Kagiso Rabada as the third seamer. But I won't be surprised if Rabada misses out at some point. If they think of bringing in someone like Jason Holder, who has been in prime form in T20 cricket, they could have an extra Indian seamer in Ashok Sharma instead of Rabada. That might be a combination GT can look at. But in the first phase of the IPL, their playing XI will likely remain as it was in the past.”

Pujara also analysed Gujarat Titans' strengths and weaknesses and felt the rich resources that they have make them title contenders this season.

“GT look like a title favourite this season. If you look at their squad, the top order of Captain Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler is incredible. You cannot have a better top order than them. These three have scored runs with amazing consistency. That is their main strength.

"The number of all-rounders they have, especially with the addition of Jason Holder, makes them even stronger. Holder is in great form with both bat and ball, and will love to contribute in both departments. Rahul Tewatia will be their main finisher. He can bowl a few overs if needed, but his primary job is to bat well at number six or seven. Shahrukh Khan is also a key player. If he starts performing as per his potential, GT will be a different team altogether.

"When it comes to bowling, their strength is their seamers. Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna are their main pacers, and Ishant Sharma is also on the bench if needed. Ashok Sharma will be unleashed with his fiery pace at some point in the season. Left-armer Luke Wood is another seamer who knows how to do well. If Rabada does not perform, Wood can replace him. But I hope Rabada, being a strike bowler, has a good IPL. All GT fans will be hoping the same,” said Pujara.

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