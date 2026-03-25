After missing the T20 World Cup, Shubman Gill will have a point to prove in IPL 2026, starting March 28. The Gujarat Titans captain has emphasised clarity and composure in leadership as the team prepares for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Speaking at a recent Gujarat Titans event in Ahmedabad, Gill highlighted the importance of staying true to oneself and maintaining calm in pressure situations. "I think I'm just being myself, and the calmness comes from a sense of belief and security that I have within my group and in my own game," Gill said.

He added, "Staying calm in any situation gives you an eagle-eye view - you're able to look beyond the moment, see the bigger picture, and have a much clearer, long-term vision."

However, he does not want the GT fast bowlers to be calm. "I want them to be quite like how Ashu Pa (GT coach Ashish Nehra) was. I keep getting reels where Ashu Pa is acknowledging some of the dropped catches," he said cheekily. The video Gill is referring to is years old, where left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra can be seen giving a piece of his mind to his own Indian teammates for dropping catches.

SAVAGE SHUBMAN GILL IN PRESS CONFERENCE



- I do not want my fast bowlers to be calm. I want them to be fierce just like Ashu pa was (Ashish Nehra). I'm sure you must have seen videos of how Ashu Pa acknowledged dropped catches when he was playing pic.twitter.com/EZZdeMyS4a — Sam (@Cricsam01) March 25, 2026

Gujarat Titans have been among the most consistent teams in the IPL since their debut, including a title-winning first season and a runners-up finish in 2023. Building on this foundation, Gill's approach reflects continuity in leadership, with a focus on clarity, confidence, and trust within the group.

Gujarat Titans' Shubharambh 2026, a landmark event, brought together players, leadership, partners, and fans - marking the start of a new season while reflecting on the franchise's journey and growth over the years.

Providing further insight into the team's preparation, Gujarat Titans' Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki highlighted the importance of continuity and stability in building the squad.

"As far as this season is concerned and putting a squad together, we had a really good year last year. We just fell at the final hurdle. We made very small changes at the auction; it just needed a little bit of adjustment," Solanki said.

"There were five players who came in, and Matthew Hayden has joined us as well. The work is essentially shared among all of us, and we all try to work very hard. We are mindful of supporting these players as best as we can," he added.

Gujarat Titans will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on March 31, before returning to Ahmedabad for their first home match against Rajasthan Royals on April 4.