A light-hearted six-hitting contest inside the dressing room is the reason behind Punjab Kings' batting blitz, said skipper Shreyas Iyer, as the table-toppers dished out another batting masterclass to thrash Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs in Mullanpur on Sunday. Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly smashed 93 and 87 respectively as PBKS posted 254/7 - the highest total of the current IPL season. "Exceptional partnership, some shots were jaw-dropping. Hitting fast bowlers off the back foot, straight. The composure in the middle overs was sensational," Iyer said during the post-match presentation.

"I was talking with Cooper and Arya and said, 'Let's compete for the most number of sixes.' The prize is my bat - it doesn't make sense, but hopefully it makes them happy. When you let players be, I think they just deliver. That's our mantra."

Arya and Connolly added 182 runs in just 13.2 overs for a hugely entertaining second-wicket stand.

"I don't tell them how to go about their specific innings; they have their patterns set. Ricky Ponting motivates the team just before the game, I chip in, and the boys come in and deliver."

PBKS bowlers also produced a solid effort, restricting LSG to 200/5 to complete a comprehensive win.

"The majority of our bowlers are international bowlers with immense experience. We have plans against certain batters; it's all about execution. They just shouldn't get complacent," Iyer said.

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant admitted there were areas of concern in the bowling department after conceding 254 runs.

"It's difficult to point out one area. The bowlers have done well, but there have been areas of concern. There was some positivity with the batting," he said.

LSG also tried a new opening combination with Ayush Badoni, who scored 35 off 21 balls.

"The idea was to go out and play freely. It was pre-decided, not a decision taken today. We tried to take the pressure off the top order. We believe in the team, but credit to PBKS for playing good, hard cricket."

Adjudged Player of the Match, Priyansh said: "Today I batted a little beyond the powerplay and contributed as much as I could for my team. That gave me a lot of satisfaction. I don't practice six-hitting that much. I just focus on timing the ball as well as possible, and that helps my batting."

The 24-year-old added that he prefers to keep conversations minimal in the middle to stay clear-headed.

"If we talk too much, too many thoughts come into my mind. I feel it's better if we don't talk too much, so we can play with a clearer mind."

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss