Phil Salt played a crucial role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s IPL 2026 victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, even if the scorecard may not reveal it instantly. Although he didn't contribute much with the bat, Salt took three catches in the outfield, including two sensational ones to dismiss Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen. However, RCB's batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik did not include a picture of Salt's catches in his social media celebratory post after the game, prompting a hilarious reply from the batter.

"Nothing for the catch mastermind? Shame" posted Salt in response to Karthik's Instagram post.

Karthik shared a collage of RCB's best moments from the match, including images of three-wicket hero Jacob Duffy, and pictures of Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar, who smashed terrific knocks to help them chase down a target of 202 in just 15.4 overs. But there was no picture of Salt.

However, a few hours later, Karthik made another post celebrating Salt's stunning one-handed catch that dismissed Kishan.

Salt's second catch, taken at deep mid-wicket to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen, was a sensational one. The 29-year-old appeared lost balance and fell to the ground, but somehow did not touch the boundary rope despite being millimetres beside it.

However, a few overs later, Salt took an early contender for 'Catch of the Tournament'. Salt ran all the way from deep extra cover to deep point region before stretching out his right-hand and grabbing an unbelievable one-handed catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan.

Those two catches helped RCB regain momentum ahead of the death overs, and arguably prevented SRH from going well past 200. Ultimately, SRH managed 201/9 in their 20 overs, which was chased down with relative ease by the mighty RCB batting lineup.

RCB next take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, April 5.