Chennai Super Kings' tryst with appointing a new captain after MS Dhoni has not gone well. First, Ravindra Jadeja was tried, but Dhoni had to be brought back as skipper mid-season in IPL 2022. Then, Ruturaj Gaikwad was named CSK captain in IPL 2024. The results so far have not been encouraging. CSK missed out on a playoff spot in 2024 and finished last among 10 teams in 2025. In IPL 2026, CSK have lost three out of five matches and are placed among the bottom three teams. Ahead of IPL 2026, CSK brought in Sanju Samson.

Ever since the India star was roped in, there has been a buzz about whether he is being primed to become the CSK captain. Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that Sanju Samson could one day take over the captaincy of the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), while stressing that the wicketkeeper-batter should carve out his own identity rather than follow in anyone's footsteps.

Speaking about CSK's leadership transition over the years, Ashwin said the shift had already begun during Ravindra Jadeja's brief stint as captain, even though it did not pan out as expected. He added that current skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has effectively been running the show alongside head coach Stephen Fleming in recent seasons.

"I think the mantle has already been passed on. When Jadeja took over the captaincy a few years ago, I think that is when the mantle was likely to be passed on. It didn't quite work out, and then it's been Ruturaj. I think Ruturaj has been running the show for the last two to three years along with Fleming," Ashwin told ESPNCricinfo, as quoted by news agency IANS.

The former CSK player went on to say that Samson could eventually lead the five-time IPL champions, though he refrained from predicting a timeline.

"The mantle being passed on - if you ask me, I mean, I'm no astrologer - but all I can tell you is I do see Sanju captaining CSK at some stage. I don't know when, but I do see that happening," he added.

Ashwin, however, emphasised that Samson's leadership should not come with the burden of replicating past greats, in an apparent reference to CSK's legacy under MS Dhoni.

"The one thing I wouldn't want to risk or don't want for Sanju is him stepping into anybody's shoes. You don't have to step into anybody's legacy. We don't necessarily need to live like that or play like that," he said.

"He's got his own unique clothing in which he lives, and I would like to see his own imprint on it. The very fact that we feel the need to follow somebody's footsteps is where the issue begins. Then we don't live our own lives, right? We start catering to somebody else's footprints. That is something I don't want to see him do," he explained.

Meanwhile, Samson, who joined CSK ahead of the IPL 2026 auction via a trade, has made a strong comeback after a poor start to the season, hammering a century in the fourth match against Delhi Capitals. He continued the momentum in the next match, scoring 48 runs off just 32 balls.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi