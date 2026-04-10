Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka had a beautiful moment on the field with the team's new batting sensation Mukul Choudhary after the latter turned into a match-winner in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Goenka, who is often seen supporting his team from the sidelines, had a lengthy discussion with Mukul on the field after the middle-order batter an unbeaten 54 off just 27 balls to take his team past KKR's 181-run total in a thrilling encounter at the iconic Eden Gardens.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Goenka could be seen appreciating Mukul and cherishing his performance the way a father does. Here's the video:

LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka with Mukul Choudhary after nail-biting win



Pure joy on the field after that last-ball thriller victory over KKR!#LSG #KKRvLSG #KKRvsKKR pic.twitter.com/MmoZZGbmo8 — X News INDIA (@XBreakingNewsIN) April 9, 2026

After the game, Mukul opened up on his cricketing journey, revealing that he first took up the sport when he was 12-13, though his father wanted him to become a cricketer, even before he was born.

"Even before my dad got married, it was his dream that his son would play cricket. Financial condition was not very good at the start. I began playing at 12-13 years old. There were not a lot of academies in Jhunjhunu and then I moved to Jaipur," he said.

Highlighting his efforts to adapt to the evolving game, he added, "I saw how much T20 cricket is growing, so I moved to Gurgaon (now Gurugram) and stayed there for 3-4 months."

Handling Pressure An Opportunity: Mukul Choudhary

When asked about handling pressure in high-stakes situations, the youngster said he rather saw it as an opportunity. "Pressure is always there, but God has given us this opportunity and I try to do what I can. I see it as an opportunity rather than taking pressure. My plan was to play till the end, and I believed that if I stayed till the end, I could make the team win," he said.

Explaining his mindset in the final phase of the chase, Mukul said: "I knew one ball would be in my area and I needed to hit just one six."

"I have always been hitting since I was young. If it is in my area, I smash it," he added, explaining his natural power-hitting ability.

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