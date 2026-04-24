Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan regained form in style as he slammed a century off 57 balls during the IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday. The knock consisted of 11 fours and five sixes. It has been a modest season for the batter as he scored just 135 runs in his first six innings of IPL 2026 with just one half-century. However, he looked in complete control against the RCB bowlers as he played brilliant cricket to keep the scorecard ticking. He looked completely at ease against the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood as he faced the majority of balls in the powerplay and made sure that GT was well on its way to a big total. Sudharsan became the 14th batter to score an IPL hundred against RCB and the second GT batter to score a century against RCB after Shubman Gill in IPL 2023.

"It was always coming. I was touching the ball well in the last few innings and really grateful to God. Really happy to contribute to the team. I think with the level of communication we understood it was two-paced and sticky and it was a natural instinct to take the game deeper. [On his fist-pump celebration] I have such high standards for myself I want to always put my team in a good position. I've been starting well but not finishing well so it was more than just a century for me. I didn't try to take too much control of the innings and let go. I let it go really well today. I personally feel it is a really good score for the bowlers. Not so easy to play shots as it's not so true," Sudharsan said in the innings break.

Earlier, Sai Sudharsan made Indian Premier League (IPL) history by becoming the fastest batter to reach 2,000 runs, achieving this milestone in just 47 innings.

The left-hander surpassed Chris Gayle, who previously held the record by reaching the mark in 48 innings.

Sudharsan now has over 2,000 runs from 47 matches with an impressive average and strike rate, showing his consistency at the top of the order with several fifties and centuries.

He became only the second player, after Shubman Gill, to hit this milestone for the franchise. At the end of nine overs, he was batting 85 off 49 balls and led the innings with nine fours and four sixes.

The left-hander also became one of the fastest players to reach this mark in terms of balls faced, totalling 1,361.

He joined an elite group that includes Abhishek Sharma, Virender Sehwag, and Rishabh Pant, highlighting his consistency.

(With IANS inputs)

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