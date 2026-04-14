Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad is enduring a difficult phase with the bat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, with his prolonged lean run emerging as a growing concern for the five-time champions despite their recent return to winning ways. Gaikwad's struggles continued in Tuesday's match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where he scored only seven runs before being dismissed to a mistimed slog sweep in the third over off Anukul Roy. This dismissal highlighted a concerning trend, as he is yet to score a half-century this season, or even cross the 30-run mark in an innings. In five innings, he has accumulated just 63 runs, with scores of 6, 28, 7, 15 and 7, indicating that he is still searching for rhythm at the top of the order.

Although CSK ended a three-match losing streak with a victory over Delhi Capitals on Friday, Gaikwad's form continues to be a significant concern for the team management. Beyond the statistics, the manner of his dismissals has drawn attention, particularly his difficulty in rotating the strike and maintaining momentum during the Powerplay.

Since the beginning of 2025, Gaikwad's dot-ball percentage in T20 cricket has risen to nearly 38.4, underlining a phase in which he has struggled to keep the scoreboard moving. During this period, he has averaged around 18.40, with just two half-centuries.

Injuries have also played a role in disrupting his rhythm. Gaikwad featured in only five matches during IPL 2025 before being ruled out, with MS Dhoni stepping back into the captaincy role. While he showed glimpses of form during that brief stint, the lack of consistent T20 exposure leading into this season appears to have impacted his fluency.

The CSK captain did register a notable performance in the 50-over format recently, scoring a century against South Africa in an ODI, but the transition back to the demands of T20 cricket has not been seamless.

Despite the current slump, Gaikwad's overall IPL record remains strong. Since joining CSK in 2020, he has amassed over 2,500 runs in 75 matches, including two centuries and multiple 400-plus seasons. However, his strike rate has often hovered below the elite bracket, crossing 150 in a season only once, during a campaign cut short by injury.

For CSK, the immediate challenge lies in rediscovering the version of Gaikwad who can anchor the innings while maintaining scoring momentum. With the tournament entering a crucial phase, the onus will be on their captain to strike a balance between stability and intent, and find ways to make a quicker impact at the top of the order.

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