The Indian Premier League (IPL) could be about to witness the most high-profile trade deal in its history. According to a report by Times of India, Rishabh Pant could move back to Delhi Capitals (DC), leaving Sanjiv Goenka-owned Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) just two years after his record Rs 27 crore purchase. At the other end of the deal is spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who is all set to join LSG from DC. As per the report, the deal is gathering momentum fast.

The reported development comes just weeks after Pant requested to be relieved from captaincy of LSG, which was accepted by the franchise post its rock-bottom finish in IPL 2026.

LSG made history in the IPL 2025 mega auction when the team shelled out Rs 27 crore for Pant's services - a record fee for a single player.

That buy came after Pant's eight-year stint with Delhi Capitals ended. Pant was not retained by DC after reported disagreements over team performance and his role.

However, Pant's stint at LSG has not worked out for player and franchise, with the team failing to qualify for the playoffs in both 2025 and 2026 under his leadership.

On the other hand, Kuldeep endured a poor season at DC in IPL 2026. After a number of excellent seasons, Kuldeep managed to pick up just 10 wickets in 12 matches in the 2026 season, even being dropped from the team at one point. For the first time in his IPL career, he also went at an economy-rate of more than 10 in a single season.

Kuldeep had been retained for Rs 13.25 crore by DC ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Pant and Kuldeep's current IPL salaries total up to Rs 40.25 crore. As a result, a trade involving the two players would make it the most high-profile in IPL history, even surpassing the Sanju Samson-Ravindra Jadeja trade between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

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