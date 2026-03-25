The IPL 2026 starts in three days. Despite most of the league being played in the peak Indian summer, there is no dearth of excitement among fans, with most stadiums seeing packed stands. 'Marquee matches' involving the big teams like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Kolkata Knight Riders often see more fans gather at the stadiums. However, getting tickets for these 'big matches' seems to be a problem for some fans this time. This report is to be viewed.

The tickets for the IPL 2026 can be booked via official sites. However, even when the tickets are sold out on the official websites, they are available on some third-party sites. According to a report in Mid-Day, RCB and MI announced the sale of their home match tickets. Both teams' tickets were reportedly sold out within minutes. However, tickets for these teams were available on third-party sites for extremely high amounts.

"The tickets for the MI vs KKR match can be found starting from Rs 6,500 on these websites and going as high as over Rs 50,000. For the MI vs RCB match, the tickets are a bit more expensive given the high demand. The tickets for the MI-RCB match start at Rs 15,000 and go as high as Rs 1 lakh for a ticket," the report said.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have introduced a digital ticketing model for all home matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. According to a press release from the franchise, the ticket sales are now live exclusively on BookMyShow, the franchise's official ticketing partner, and on the Titans FAM app.

The move, which reflects operational foresight and evolving fan behaviour, will reduce the need for physical tickets by introducing secure QR-based m-tickets delivered directly to fans' smartphones. At the world's largest cricket stadium, where crowds often cross six figures, the shift is expected to ensure a smoother and more efficient experience for spectators