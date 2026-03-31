Mumbai Indians star batter Rohit Sharma shared a light moment with Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane during their IPL 2026 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. During the Mumbai Indians innings, Rahane suffered from cramps and had to limp off the field. Rohit broke into a little jig, poking fun at his former India teammate. The two laughed it off and even shared a hug before play resumed. Rohit was in explosive form as he slammed 78 off 38 deliveries to guide his team to victory over KKR in a high-scoring match which saw Mumbai Indians chase down a 225-run target.

Rohit teasing Rahane for his crampspic.twitter.com/rXriistHId —(@DuddWiser) March 30, 2026

Dismissive of the never-ending speculation around his future, Rahane said he is playing cricket for personal growth and not to prove a point to the naysayers.

The 37-year-old Rahane had stepped down from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy captaincy last season and he also did not lead the side in white-ball domestic competitions. The move triggered another round of chatter around the future of the batter, who hasn't played for India since 2023.

"Let people talk about me. They have been talking about me since like what, 20 years now. Let them talk," Rahane told reporters when asked if his 40-ball 67 with five sixes and three fours against Mumbai Indians here on Sunday was in any way a statement especially for those in Mumbai's cricket circuit.

"I am really happy with the way I am batting at the moment. I am not here to show anyone how talented I am and what's my game. People are watching. Let them watch. Let them talk," he said.

"But I am really happy, in the last 2-3 years, (in the) white ball formats (with) the way I have improved my game. It's important to grow as a cricketer, as a batsman, and that's what I am trying to do. People will keep talking and let them talk," he added.

Rahane confirmed he only suffered with cramps during the second half of the contest which KKR lost by six wickets.

"I was just cramping. It's a very bad feeling to sit outside with the cramps and you don't have any control when the bowlers were bowling, it's a bad feeling but first I'm really happy the way I batted," he said.

(With agency inputs)