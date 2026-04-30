Mumbai Indians suffered yet another heartbreaking defeat in their IPL 2026 encounter on Tuesday. Facing Sunrisers Hyderabad, MI opted to bat first and posted a mammoth total of 243/5 in 20 overs, powered by Ryan Rickelton's maiden IPL century. What followed, however, turned into a nightmare for Hardik Pandya and his side as SRH chased down the target with eight balls to spare. The carnage was led by openers Abhishek Sharma (45) and Travis Head (76), who put together a blistering 129-run opening stand.

The duo went on the offensive from the outset, taking the MI bowlers to task. Even the experienced pairing of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult looked helpless as they conceded 92 runs in the powerplay.

Amid the onslaught, the camera briefly focused on MI veteran Rohit Sharma sitting in the dressing room. Watching his team slip from a dominant position, the former captain was left visibly stunned, capturing the heartbreak of yet another narrow defeat for MI

Skipper Hardik Pandya admitted that his bowling resources are stretched but stressed the need to find solutions under pressure, conceding that Mumbai Indians are falling short of their own high standards this season.

"I think this season we don't have much option, we really need to see what all differences we can do. I won't put my bowlers under the bus. I think as an overall unit, we have not been able to do what exactly Mumbai Indians stands for," said Pandya when asked how he plans to address his bowling attack after the bowlers failed to defend a strong total.

"We really need to see what all we need to work on," he added.

The Mumbai Indians skipper said that with the continued backing of the franchise owners and support staff, the team will find a way out.

The loss left Mumbai Indians languishing on four points from eight games, while Sunrisers Hyderabad climbed to third spot with 12 points from nine matches.

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